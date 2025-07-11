Severe storm threat on Friday in Chicago with tornado, flood risks

Severe storms continue in Chicago on Friday, and there is a risk of flash floods.

Following a few heavy downpours Friday morning, hot, humid weather will continue much of the day.

A second round of storms moves in the evening, with the heat and humidity still in place. Wind damage and tornadoes are possible, including in the Chicago area, late this evening.

Storms continue overnight into early Saturday morning, potentially putting down another 1-3 inches of rain with isolated higher totals. Flooding will continue to be a concern.

Saturday's forecast is trending slightly drier from Chicago westward, with afternoon storm redevelopment mainly.

Windy City Smokeout evacuations due to severe weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings popped off in the greater Chicago area through the evening on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from the Windy City Smokeout.

Rain totals overnight ranged between 1 and 5 inches across the area, heaviest west of Chicago. Significant flooding was observed in the Rockford area.