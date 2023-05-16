Second person questioned in robbery, shooting of Dakotah Earley last year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second person is being questioned in the shooting that left a young man named Dakotah Earley in a coma last year.

Chicago Police News Affairs said a person was being questioned by detectives regarding the robbery and shooting of Earley in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early on May 6, 2022.

Another suspect, Tyshon Brownlee, has already been charged in Earley's shooting. Brownlee was charged days after the shooting is charged with one count of attempted murder – as well as five counts of armed robbery.

Brownlee is accused of shooting Earley three times after robbing him of his cell phone on Webster Avenue at Wayne Avenue.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video, which shows the man who shot Earley getting out of a white sedan that had just rounded the corner of Wayne and Webster avenues and hiding behind the wall of a building -- peeking around the corner as Earley walked down the street.

As Earley approached the corner, the robber came out of hiding and pointed his gun at him. Earley gave the man his bag, then grabbed for the gun, and both fell to the ground as they struggled over the gun.

A second robber with a gun rushed up; and as Earley was struggling with the first robber, one of them can be heard demanding the passcode to his phone. Then the first robber shot Earley and took his cell phone.

As Earley was lying on the ground, the robber again asked him for his passcode before shooting him a second time. After asking the victim for his passcode again, Earley told him some numbers before screaming in pain, and the robber shot him a third time while he was still lying in the street.

Brownlee was also charged with four other armed robberies on the same night in Lincoln Park and Lakeview.

The now-24-year-old Earley was critically wounded in the shooting. He had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also suffered permanent brain injuries, had part of his leg amputated, and lost part of his colon as a result of the shooting, according to his attorneys. He now uses a wheelchair as a result of his injuries.

Earley has since sued former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former police Supt. David Brown, and two unnamed police officers, claiming Chicago Police Department pursuit policies failed to stop the accused gunman's violent crime spree earlier.

Attorneys for Earley claim police had numerous chances to arrest and stop Brownlee before he shot their client.