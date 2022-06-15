Second man dies after April's partial building collapse in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second family member has died, months after a façade collapsed on three people in East Garfield Park.

In April, 52-year-old Anthony Wright Sr. was killed while sitting on the porch with his son, Anthony Wright Jr., and his cousin, James.

All three were trapped under falling stones. Anthony Sr. died at the scene.

James and Anthony Jr. were rushed to hospitals. We've since learned James has died.

One month ago, CBS 2 spoke exclusively to Anthony Jr., now the only survivor of the façade collapse.

"Every time I close my eyes, I see me, my daddy, my uncle on that porch; and we hear them bricks fall, and I look at my daddy trying to run, but he can't make it," he said.

The city has since torn down the building on West Jackson Boulevard, calling the building not structurally sound.