Sara Machi is a multi-skilled journalist (MSJ) at CBS 2 News Chicago.

She started at CBS 2 in December, 2022 from KSDK in St Louis where she had been an MSJ since 2019.

Sara takes pride in generating lead stories. At KSDK she led a continuing education program in the newsroom.

Prior to St. Louis, Sara was weekend anchor and MSJ at WDBJ in Roanoke, Va., and had similar roles at KTBA in Shreveport, La. and at WOAY in West Virginia.

Sara earned a degree in journalism at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.