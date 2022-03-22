Sabrina Franza is a general assignment reporter for CBS Chicago. She has a passion for pizza, politics, and impartiality.

Before moving to Chicago, she worked as a General Assignment, Political, and Investigative reporter with News 12 Networks, spending three years covering the five boroughs of New York City.

Sabrina told stories throughout pandemic, in the epicenter of New York's outbreak. She reported on months of unrest and protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, uncovered millions of missing federal dollars from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Program, and covered the 2021 New York City mayoral election from start to finish.

Her investigations have uncovered disorganization within the New York City's Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), which oversees NYPD complaints, and has exposed mismanagement in city government resulting in unnecessary COVID related fines to small businesses. That work prompted new legislation to help those businesses at the city level.

Sabrina is a graduate of New York University, majoring in both politics and journalism, and gradating cum laude. She is a recipient of the Don R. Mellett Prize in broadcast journalism.

When Sabrina's not working, you'll likely find her on a long run, trying a new restaurant, catching a ball game, or digging into a good book. Sabrina is thrilled and honored to continue her work, putting people first, in Chicago!