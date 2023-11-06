Trial for father of accused Highland Park shooter begins Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The trial for the father of the accused Highland Park shooter also starts Monday.

Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of reckless conduct – one for each person killed in the parade shooting last year – in part for signing his son's application for a Firearm Owner's Identification card to buy a gun in 2019. Robert Crimo III was 19 at the time, and could not get a FOID card without his father's signature.

This will be a bench trial meaning it's up to a judge, not a jury to render a verdict.

Lake County prosecutors will try to prove Robert Crimo Jr. knew his son had "violent ideations" before signing his FOID card application in 2019. We already know some key evidence might be introduced, including text messages between father and, son and a witness who claims he knew Robert Crimo III talked about mass shootings in 2019.

The trial is expected to take about a week.

Crimo III's murder trial date is expected to be scheduled during a hearing in December.