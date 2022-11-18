Watch CBS News
River Oaks Center to remain closed "until further notice" after deadly shooting, robbery

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City is once again shut down, after a security guard was shot and killed there earlier this week.

The mall partially reopened on Thursday, a day after security guard Norman Thomas was shot and killed during a jewelry store robbery.

When city officials saw that the mall had partly reopened Thursday, they immediately got customers out of the mall and shut it down again. A city spokesman said the mall will remain closed until further notice.

Police were at River Oaks Center on Friday to make sure the mall's owners don't defy orders again.

The mall has come under scrutiny in the past few years.

In 2019, there was a fatal shooting outside the mall. Last year, someone fired shots inside and no one was hurt.

Calumet City officials have been trying to acquire the shopping center to take control and increase security.

November 18, 2022

