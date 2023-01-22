$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday.

Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family.

The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10.

"To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're kicking and punching somebody to the point of submission and then beyond," said George McDade, Cook County Crime Stoppers chairman.

Strode, a father of six, was supposed to meet up with his family. His son, Canaan Strode, was one of many who tried to get a hold of him.

"We were planning to go out bowling, and we just couldn't get in touch with him for some reason," he said.

Chicago Police posted surveillance video of a dark car pulling up behind Strode on Marquette.

"Probably what we believe was an accident happened," said McDade. "And he pulled off to check out his car, another car pulled up behind him, an argument ensued."

Officers responded to an EMS call where they found Strode lying on the ground, behind his vehicle, with many injuries. He was taken to the Unversity of Chicago Hospital where he died 19 days later.

"I want to wake up and see my father, but I cannot do that," said Canaan Strode.

With a $15,000 cash reward, both Crime Stoppers and the family are hoping someone will speak up.

"We don't need their name, we need their information," said McDade.

"You're not just hurting this one person; you're hurting all of us," said Canaan Strode.

According to Crime Stoppers, the cash reward is good for 60 days.

Anyone who has information but does not want to be identified can call an anonymous tip line at 1-800-535-STOP.