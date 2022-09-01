Retired CPD officer shot, critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago police officer is in critical condition following a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning.
The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials.
CFD says they believe the retired officer was trying to stop a robbery.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators were checking out a car at the scene of the shooting, gathering several shell casings near the car. Police were also seen recovering a weapon at the scene.
This is a developing story.
