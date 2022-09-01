Retired CPD officer shot, critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago police officer is in critical condition following a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning.

The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

CFD says they believe the retired officer was trying to stop a robbery.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene of where a retired Chicago Police officer was shot in Greater Grand Crossing



Told by CFD he had multiple gunshot wounds. We counted ~13 evidence markers @cbschicago | story: https://t.co/PkC2kr7h0R https://t.co/q7dfhq2uBm pic.twitter.com/nvCKbcaBCO — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) September 1, 2022

Investigators were checking out a car at the scene of the shooting, gathering several shell casings near the car. Police were also seen recovering a weapon at the scene.

This is a developing story.