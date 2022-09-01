Watch CBS News
Retired CPD officer shot, critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A retired Chicago police officer is in critical condition following a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning. 

The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

CFD says they believe the retired officer was trying to stop a robbery.  

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were checking out a car at the scene of the shooting, gathering several shell casings near the car. Police were also seen recovering a weapon at the scene.

This is a developing story.  

First published on September 1, 2022 / 8:45 AM

