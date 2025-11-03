6 deaths tied to listeria outbreak from prepared pasta meals. Here are the products.
Health officials say six deaths and 27 illnesses across 18 states are now linked to a listeria outbreak tied to prepared pasta meals sold at major grocery chains including Kroger and Trader Joe's.
The latest data includes two additional deaths and seven additional illnesses tied to the outbreak, according to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on Thursday, Oct. 30. Twenty-five hospitalizations have also been reported.
The illnesses have been reported in the following states, according to the CDC:
- California
- Hawaii
- Florida
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
The outbreak stemmed from contaminated pre-cooked pasta meals sold by a supplier named Nate's Fine Foods, which has issued recalls for the affected products. In a September statement, the company said it's working with the FDA and CDC to investigate the source of the outbreak.
According to the FDA, the recalled products include:
- Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad with product use by dates of 10/10/25 to 10/29/25 (Sprouts Farmers Market recall)
- Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad with expiration dates of 9/30/25 through 10/7/25 (Giant Eagle recall)
- Kroger deli bowtie and penne pasta salads sold between 8/29/2025 and 10/2/2025 (Kroger recall)
- Scott & Jon's Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls 9.6-oz with best if used by dates of 3/12/2027, 3/13/2027, 3/17/2027 and 3/21/2027 (Demers Food Group Recall)
- Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo 16-oz plastic tray packages with best if used by dates of 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, 9/27/2025, 9/28/2025, 10/01/2025, 10/03/2025, 10/05/2025, 10/08/2025, or 10/10/2025 (USDA FSIS public health alert)
- Albertsons store-made deli pasta salads with sell-through dates from 9/82025 to 10/4/2025 (Albertsons recall)
- Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz with best if used by dates of 9/22/2025; 9/24/2025; 9/25/2025; 9/29/2025; 9/30/2025; and 10/1/2025 (USDA FSIS public health alert)
- Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz with best-by date of 6/26/2025, or prior (FreshRealm recall)
- Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 32.8-oz with best-by date of 6/27/2025, or prior (FreshRealm recall)
- Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz with best-by date of 6/19/2025, or prior (FreshRealm recall)
The CDC has advised consumers to check their refrigerators and throw away the recalled food items.
Listeria can be particularly harmful for pregnant women, people who are 65 or older, and those with weak immune systems, according to the government agency. Symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever, muscle aches and tiredness.