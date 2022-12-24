Watch CBS News
Rayfield Car Foundation to distribute coats, toys during Saturday's Holiday Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rayfield Care Foundation is lending a helping hand this Christmas.

They're giving out toys and coats for their holiday drive.

Anyone is welcome to drop off new toys, coats, and other winter gear at the new Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church near Roosevelt and Washtenaw Avenue in Douglas Park.

The drive will run today from noon to 3 p.m. 

First published on December 24, 2022 / 8:57 AM

