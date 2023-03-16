John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth among artists on Ravinia Festival 2023 lineup
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravinia Festival concert lineup was released Thursday morning.
The summer lineup includes Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Boyz Two Men, Lauryn Hill, Buddy Guy, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Jason Mraz, Counting Crows and more.
There's even a Disney in concert night with songs from Encanto.
The summer series runs from June 6 to September 10.
Public tickets go on sale May 1.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.