John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth among artists on Ravinia Festival 2023 lineup

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravinia Festival concert lineup was released Thursday morning.

The summer lineup includes Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Boyz Two Men, Lauryn Hill, Buddy Guy, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Jason Mraz, Counting Crows and more.

There's even a Disney in concert night with songs from Encanto.

The summer series runs from June 6 to September 10.

Public tickets go on sale May 1.