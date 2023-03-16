Watch CBS News
John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth among artists on Ravinia Festival 2023 lineup

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravinia Festival concert lineup was released Thursday morning.

The summer lineup includes Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Boyz Two Men, Lauryn Hill, Buddy Guy, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Jason Mraz, Counting Crows and more. 

There's even a Disney in concert night with songs from Encanto.

The summer series runs from June 6 to September 10.

Public tickets go on sale May 1.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 6:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

