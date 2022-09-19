Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, mourners pack Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, mourners are packing Westminster Abbey Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, mourners are packing Westminster Abbey 03:55

LONDON (CBS) - She was 96 years old, 70 of those years she served on the throne. Monday the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch will be laid to rest.

We are bringing you live coverage all morning long, as mourners pack Westminster Abbey to say their final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth passes by our broadcast area as it makes its way to the entrance of Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/kQH53cU1Bi — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) September 19, 2022

World leaders, including President Biden, are in London for the monarch's funeral.

CBS3 will air a special report at 5:30 a.m. Monday