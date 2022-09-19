Watch CBS News
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, mourners pack Westminster Abbey

LONDON (CBS) - She was 96 years old, 70 of those years she served on the throne. Monday the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch will be laid to rest. 

We are bringing you live coverage all morning long, as mourners pack Westminster Abbey to say their final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

World leaders, including President Biden, are in London for the monarch's funeral.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 4:22 AM

