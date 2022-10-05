Watch CBS News
Local News

Roommate in custody after Purdue University student killed inside dorm

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (CBS) -- A student was killed at a dorm at Purdue University.

CBS 4 in Indianapolis reports it happened just after midnight at McCutcheon Hall.

Police say the suspect is the victim's roommate, and it was actually that person who made the call to police. They now have that person in custody.

Police are on campus investigating and say there is no threat to the campus.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Varun Manish Chheda, 20, from Indianapolis, CBS 4 reported. 

"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement. 

"We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired."

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.