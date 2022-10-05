Roommate in custody after Purdue University student killed inside dorm

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (CBS) -- A student was killed at a dorm at Purdue University.

CBS 4 in Indianapolis reports it happened just after midnight at McCutcheon Hall.

Police say the suspect is the victim's roommate, and it was actually that person who made the call to police. They now have that person in custody.

Police are on campus investigating and say there is no threat to the campus.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Varun Manish Chheda, 20, from Indianapolis, CBS 4 reported.

"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement.

"We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired."