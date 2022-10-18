Provident Hospital of Cook County resumes ambulance service on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County leaders including president Toni Preckwinkle revealed plans to welcome the return of ambulance services to a South Side hospital.

Provident Hospital of Cook County in Washington Park is getting ready welcome patients by ambulances again. It's set to start on Wednesday.

The hospital stopped the service back in 2011 as a way to reduce costs, but this caused major strain at other nearby emergency rooms and cutting dozens of nursing positions.

Starting around 8:00, ambulance services will resume, this time with some new capabilities like a newly installed MRI, in-patient dialysis service and reopening the ICU.

"To get here today, we had to make approximately $2 million in emergency department renovations. We need to do another $2 million to start our MRI and we needed to do $1.3 million annually that will be part of our process to be able to have the expanded medical, surgical and ICU capacities," said Chief Executive Officer for Cook County Health Israel Rocha Jr.

According to Cook County Board President Preckwinkle, more than $5 million in investments have since been made to the hospital. The plan is to continue that growth.