COME ON DOWN CHICAGO!

Don't miss THE PRICE IS RIGHT open casting call Friday, June 14th, 10a-2pm, at Steinhafels in Harwood Heights, IL.

Steinhafels

7304 W. Lawrence Ave

Harwood Heights, IL 60706.

Tell us why YOU want to be a contestant on THE PRICE IS RIGHT for your chance to win.

Two lucky winners will travel to Los Angeles, and one will called to "Come on down."

Will it be you?

Price Is Right Contestant Search Rules