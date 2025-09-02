Powerball jackpot data shows where winners could take home the most, and least

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.7 billion after no one hit the top prize in Wednesday night's drawing — up from $1.4 billion following Monday's draw.

At that size, it was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, with an estimated cash value of $634.3 million. The record jackpot was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022, according to Powerball.

The CBS News data team looked into Powerball data to see where winners take home the most and least, how often numbers are drawn, and the timing and size of every jackpot so far this year.

Here's how the numbers break down:

What are the odds?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

Wednesday's drawing was the 41st since the jackpot was last claimed in California on May 31. So far this year, the jackpot has been hit four times.

The chart below shows the timing and size of each jackpot so far in 2025.

The best and worst states to win Powerball

Powerball jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment.

Whatever option you choose, the Internal Revenue Service takes a cut — and most states do, too.

Federal law requires a 24% withholding on lottery winnings over $5,000, with an additional 14.6% due at tax time, bringing the total federal tax to about 37%. On top of that, many states levy their own income tax on winnings, which can range from a few percent to more than 10%, while a handful of states don't tax lottery prizes at all.

CBS News looked at each state to see where a jackpot winner could take home the most — and the least — after taxes.

States including California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming do not tax lottery prizes. A winner of the current jackpot in these states could receive $820 million across 30 payments, or $371 million as a lump sum, after federal taxes, according to data from USA Mega.

In states with higher taxes, the total yearly payments would add up to less in states with higher taxes. For example, a winner in Minnesota would receive about $692 million, followed by Oregon, $691,589,400; New Jersey, $680,539,380; Washington, D.C., $680,539,380 and New York, $678,589,380, which has the lowest after-tax annuitized payout.

Alaska, Alabama, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not have Powerball.

Hot and cold numbers

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

In the last 100 draws, the most frequently drawn Powerballs were 2, 5, 9, 20 and 25, according to data from USA Mega. Among the white balls, 4, 23, 28, 40 and 52 appeared most often.

Some numbers have yet to appear, including Powerballs 16 and 26. All white balls have appeared at least once throughout the last 100 drawings, though 26 has been drawn only a single time.

While each drawing is random, the tables below show which numbers have appeared most, and least, often.