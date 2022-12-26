Busy travel week ahead; more than 150 flights canceled at O'Hare and Midway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It looks like another busy day of long lines and waiting for travelers at Chicago's airports.

The entire weekend was filled with travel trouble for people across the country trying to get to their holiday destinations.

Flight Aware shows more than 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed nationwide on Christmas Day.

So far Monday morning, 58 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport, and another 99 have been canceled at Midway International Airport.

Travel experts have said Monday and Tuesday will be the busiest travel days of the week for the airports, and have suggested travelers book flights on Wednesday or Thursday, if possible.