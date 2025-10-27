Pork jerky sold at Costco, Sam's Club recalled over possible metal wires

More than 2.2 million pounds of a ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky have been recalled due to possible pieces of metal, according to federal health officials.

The jerky was shipped to Costco and Sam's Club retail locations nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday. It was recalled by LSI, Inc., a South Dakota company.

The recalled products include 14.5-oz. and 16-oz. plastic pouches containing "GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean BARBECUE recipe" with an establishment number "M279A" inside the USDA mark of inspection and "best by" dates ranging from Oct. 23, 2025, through Sept. 23, 2026.

The USDA's website contains a complete list of the specific product lot codes and best-by dates subject to recall.

The problem was discovered after multiple consumer complaints about finding pieces of wiry metal in the product, which the company determined originated from the conveyor belt used in production, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

No injuries have been reported, but officials urged consumers not to eat the recalled jerky.

"This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the Food Safety and Inspection Service said, adding that people with questions can contact the company at info@goldenislandjerky.com.

Over the weekend, Hormel Foods issued a recall of nearly 4.9 million pounds of frozen boneless chicken products after consumers reported finding metal in the products.

Earlier this year, a company recalled more than 1,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen ground beef due to possible contamination with metal.