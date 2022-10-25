Police searching for driver involved in crash that left a man in critical condition in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Around 10 p.m. Monday night, a while sedan hit an unoccupied car near 46th Street and Ashland Avenue. The crash caused the parked car to shift, hitting a 63-year-old man standing near the curb.
Two other parked cars were also damaged.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said the driver involved in the crash left the scene.
