Police searching for driver involved in crash that left a man in critical condition in Back of the Yards

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. 

Around 10 p.m. Monday night, a while sedan hit an unoccupied car near 46th Street and Ashland Avenue. The crash caused the parked car to shift, hitting a 63-year-old man standing near the curb. 

Two other parked cars were also damaged. 

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police said the driver involved in the crash left the scene. 

First published on October 25, 2022 / 5:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

