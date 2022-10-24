Watch CBS News
Police release new video of man wanted for attacking postal worker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Sunday released new video of the man wanted for attacking a postal worker in the city's Little Village neighborhood. 

Surveillance video from the gas station where the attack took place Saturday shows the heavily tattooed attacker walking up to the counter inside the convenience store at 28th and Pulaski. 

Moments before another camera caught the man pulling up to the store in a dark colored Toyota and walking in. 

Police say the man hid in the postal worker's mail truck and attempted to sexually assault the woman. 

She escaped, and the man stole the mail truck. 

A $50,000 reward is being offered. 

First published on October 23, 2022 / 10:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

