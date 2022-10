Police looking for armed man who robbed Portillo's in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS)-- North suburban police are searching for a man who robbed a Portillos drive-thru at gunpoint.

Police said 43-year-old Eric Gatlin help up the Portillo's in Gurnee during Monday's lunch rush.

He was last seen driving a white Ford cargo van reported stolen out of Round Lake Beach.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.