Police looking for 8-year-old boy taken in stolen vehicle in East Chatham

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for an 8-year-old boy who was in a vehicle that was stolen in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said the boy was in a Kia when the vehicle was taken by an unknown offender in the 8000 block of South Ellis shortly before 5 p.m.

The keys were inside of the vehicle at the time it was taken, police said.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 5:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

