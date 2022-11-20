Watch CBS News
Police issue alert of business burglaries on North, Far North Sides

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses on the North and Far North Sides about a string of burglaries that happened Friday morning.

In each incident, police say the suspects would throw an object – breaking the front glass door of the businesses before entering and take property from inside the cash registers.

Incident times and locations: 

  • 3300 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.  
  • 3500 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.  
  • 4000 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.  
  • 7000 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.  
  • 7300 block of North Western Avenue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.  
  • 2400 block of North Clark Street, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, during the early morning hours.  

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but said it was two to three African American males wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves, facemasks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 7:16 AM

