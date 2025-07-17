Police investigation underway in Sheridan, Illinois

A police investigation is underway in LaSalle County on Thursday morning.

Video from the scene shows a large law enforcement presence, including police, SWAT, and K-9 units, in Sheridan, Illinois. Police officers have blocked off a large stretch of roadway in the area that appears to be residential.

The LaSalle County Sheriff confirmed an active investigation is underway.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the investigation. It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Sheridan, Illinois, is over an hour southwest of Chicago.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.