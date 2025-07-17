Watch CBS News
Police investigation underway in Sheridan, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A police investigation is underway in LaSalle County on Thursday morning. 

Video from the scene shows a large law enforcement presence, including police, SWAT, and K-9 units, in Sheridan, Illinois. Police officers have blocked off a large stretch of roadway in the area that appears to be residential. 

The LaSalle County Sheriff confirmed an active investigation is underway. 

Police have not confirmed the cause of the investigation. It is unclear if any injuries were reported. 

Sheridan, Illinois, is over an hour southwest of Chicago.   

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

