Police chase in Costa Rica ends with seizure of cocaine, marijuana, knives — and 5 massive swimming rodents

Costa Rican police seized crack cocaine, marijuana and five capybaras — the largest rodents in the world — after chasing down a fleeing vehicle on a highway along the Central American country's Pacific coast on Thursday.

The massive rodents are a semi-aquatic South American relative of the guinea pig and happen to be having a moment on social platforms. But they are not native to Costa Rica, and the Public Security Ministry said Thursday that possessing, transporting or trafficking them is illegal. The agency said it had never recorded another seizure of the animals.

The agency released video and images of the creatures being taken away in a crate.

Two men in the vehicle, who both had criminal records, were arrested.

"The police action was important and shows the concurrence where the drug world coincides with the introduction of non-native species," Security Minister Mario Zamora said.

Authorities said that in addition to the animals and drugs, knives and plastic spurs were seized.

The capybaras were turned over to the National System of Conservation Areas to be evaluated by veterinarians. As a non-native species, they can't be released in Costa Rica so they will be taken to a refuge for environmental and conservation education programs.

"This is the first recorded case of illegal capybara trafficking in Costa Rica, marking a milestone in the fight against the illegal wildlife trade," the Public Security Ministry said in a statement.

According to WWF, the average size of capybaras is about 108 pounds, or roughly the size of an adult wolf. Capybaras have webbed feet and nostrils on top of their head, which helps them to swim fast and stay mostly submerged for long periods of time.

The unusual drug bust in Costa Rica comes just days after prison guards in the country intercepted a drug-smuggling cat as it jumped over the periphery fence at night with marijuana and crack taped to its body.