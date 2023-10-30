Plainfield landlord accused in murder of Palestinian boy in Plainfield to appear in court Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Plainfield landlord accused of killing a Palestinian 6-year-old boy and critically hurting his mother is set to be arraigned in court Monday.

Joseph Czuba has already been arraigned for murder and attempted murder charges.

Prosecutors said Joseph Czuba, 71, stabbed 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume 26 times in an attack targeting him and his mother, 32-year-old Hanaan Shahin, because of their religion and nationality. Wadea was laid to rest Monday, and Shahin is in the hospital recovering.

An attorney for Czuba has already indicated he's concerned about finding an impartial jury, pointing out that even the president has commented on the case.

Czuba is due in court at 10:30 a.m.