Ping pong tournament raising money for NICU families

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Jackson Chance Foundation is hosting a ping pong tournament to raise money for families with kids in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The goal is to "removing the financial burden of parking for NICU babies & families" through the event on November 10. The tournament will take place at Morgan Manufacturing, at 401 N. Morgan St, at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Chance Foundation helps families by providing transportation to Lurie Children's to help cut down on the cost of parking.

You can buy your ticket here.