Ping pong tournament raising money for NICU families

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Jackson Chance Foundation is hosting a ping pong tournament to raise money for families with kids in the neonatal intensive care unit. 

The goal is to "removing the financial burden of parking for NICU babies & families" through the event on November 10. The tournament will take place at Morgan Manufacturing, at 401 N. Morgan St, at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Chance Foundation helps families by providing transportation to Lurie Children's to help cut down on the cost of parking.  

You can buy your ticket here. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 11:44 AM

