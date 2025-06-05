Watch CBS News
Shooting inside ER of Evanston Hospital outside Chicago leaves one wounded

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

A person was shot and wounded Thursday night in the emergency room of a hospital in the city of Evanston, Illinois, a northern suburb of Chicago, officials said.  

Evanston police said in a statement that the shooting occurred in the ER of NorthShore Evanston Hospital, located at 2650 Ridge Ave. 

The victim sustained injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

A suspect was in custody.  

A large police presence remained at the scene after the shooting, and the hospital was on lockdown.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

