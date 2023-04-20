Person robbed, shot after being hit by car in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is robbed and shot just after being hit by a car in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday morning.
Chicago police say around 7 a.m., a 30-year-old man, was crossing the street in the 0-100 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck by a four-door sedan.
Afterward, four men then exited the car, displayed firearms, and took the victim's property.
One of the suspects fired a shot – striking the victim in the thumb before getting back in the sedan and fleeing southbound, police said.
The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
No arrests were made.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
