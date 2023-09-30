PAWS Chicago waves fees for select pets this weekend

PAWS Chicago waiving fees for over 80 dogs and cats

PAWS Chicago waiving fees for over 80 dogs and cats

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking to add a furry friend to your home, PAWS Chicago is waiving fees for over 80 select dogs and cats this weekend only.

PAWS is featuring animals who have been in foster care or at the shelter a little longer than expected.

Some pets will even be making their adoption debuts.

The special event runs through Sunday.

We’re teaming up with our veterinary partner @MarsPetcareUS for Mars Pet Adoption Weekend this Saturday & Sunday!@MarsPetcareUS will cover adoption fees for select pets, and all adopters will go home with a Mars Petcare starter kit! See eligible pets at https://t.co/doAzMWGhnp pic.twitter.com/GMNtdICesM — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) September 29, 2023