Park Ridge Police search for three who robbed gas station

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Park Ridge Police are searching for three males who robbed a gas station early Saturday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened just before 5 a.m. at the Thornton's Gas Station at 1118 Touhy Ave.

A clerk at the station told offic3ers that a black BMW X5 pulled up in front of the gas station and a Hispanic male got out of the front passenger door, opened the gas station door, and held it open.

Then, two Black males got out of the back of the BMW and walked in the store, and one pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.

They took two cash registers drawers with money and ran out of the store and back to the BMW, which was last seen heading westbound on Touhy, police say.

The robbers are described as a Hispanic male wearing blue jeans and a tan hoodie, a Black male wearing a black surgical mask, a red hoodie and black shoes, and a Black male wearing a red surgical mas, a black hoodie and green basketall shorts.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department Investigations Unit at 847-318-5305.