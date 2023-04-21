Big Ten champ Northwestern lacrosse team aim for first NCAA title since 2012

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's lacrosse team just wrapped up their second Big Ten title in three years. The return of a superstar from a devastating knee injury has them eyeing bigger goals as they get set for postseason play starting next weekend.

The Northwestern women's lacrosse team is back at it again in their usual spot, among the best teams in the country.

"Last year, we had a great team, and we kind of stumbled a little bit towards the end of the regular season, and we learned a lot from that, and I think that the lessons that we learned, we're carrying into this year," said head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller.

They also have a couple key players back from injury, including the once again unstoppable Izzy Scane. She's returned to form, leading the nation in scoring again, something she did at a record setting pace in 2021. But a torn ACL cost her the entire 2022 season.

"It's definitely scary. I think, with an injury like this, it's hard to conceptualize that it's going to be so long before you come back and play again. It's very hard physically, but also mentally. It's an exhausting process," Scane said. "I think anyone who's done it, unfortunately, knows that; but when you have a great group of people surrounding you, it definitely makes the hard days better, and thankfully I had people in my corner the whole time."

Being sidelined for a full season has given Scane a new perspective. She said she now appreciates just being out here more than she ever did before.

"At this level, I mean, I'm on the older side of the team obviously. I've been here for a really long time, so at a point I think you kind of go through the motions, and don't really think about how amazing of a place this place is, and how amazing it is to be out here with your best friends," she said. "When you kind of get that taken away, you kind of step back and realize how thankful you are for what you do have."

"She was just such an unbelievable competitor, and I think now she has a whole different perspective on things. Seeing it from a coaching side, it gives you an appreciation, a gratitude for what you have every single day, and she's really putting that into play this year," Hiller said.

And she's also playing as well as she ever did; leading, and getting help from some new talent as well – like freshman Madison Taylor, who's been the freshman of the week seemingly every week, winning the honor a record eight weeks in a row.

"It's really surreal," Taylor said.

What's been working so well for her?

"Just having those connections on and off the field. We always know what each other wants to do, and we're always listening to each other, so it just makes it easy for all of us to get things going," she said.

"We've had girls that came from different schools, who came in and fit seamlessly into our program, and young girls coming in doing amazing things. Everyone gets along so so well; not just on the field, but off the field, and I think you can see that translating once you start playing together," Scane said.

The Wildcats hope their camaraderie helps them bring home an NCAA championship.

Northwestern lost in the national semifinals last year. If they win it all this year, it'd be their first championship since a run of seven titles in eight years from 2005 to 2012.