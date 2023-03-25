Watch CBS News
Local News

North Side hit-and-run leaves 1 man dead, another hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is hurt following a hit-and-run crash on the North Side Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police say the driver, a 36-year-old man, was traveling southbound in an SUV with a passenger and attempted to change lanes.  

While changing lanes, an unknown driver in a white-colored SUV traveling in the same direction struck his vehicle and then fled the scene.

The passenger of the SUV, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic where he was pronounced dead. The driver was transported to Illinois Masonic with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.