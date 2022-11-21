North Lawndale church hosting Thanksgiving meal giveaway Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)— If your family still needs a main dish for thanksgiving, you can get one for free Monday.
United Baptist Church in North Lawndale is giving families their choice of turkey, ham or a whole chicken.
The church, near Roosevelt and Kostner, will start giving the Thanksgiving meals out at 10 a.m. tuntil all the baskets are gone.
