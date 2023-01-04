Noel Brennan is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined CBS 2 in December, 2022.

Brennan grew up along the North Shore in Lake Bluff and is thrilled to be back home telling stories in Chicago.

Before CBS 2, Brennan spent nine years at KUSA in Denver where he covered daily news and everything from historic, destructive wildfires to dinosaur digs. He carried camera gear up mountains and hiked miles on snowshoes to share memorable stories.

Brennan's reporting has earned a prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award, 13 regional Emmy Awards along with numerous honors from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and the National Press Photographers Association.

In 2019, Brennan was named a national finalist for the National Press Photographers Association Reporter of the Year Award.

Brennan also spent two and a half years in Waco, Texas as a morning anchor and reporter for KXXV. He started his career reporting for WTIU in Bloomington, Ind., while still a student at Indiana University.

Brennan lives in Chicago with his wife, their one-year-old son and nine-year-old golden retriever, Cooper.