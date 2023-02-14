3 students killed, 5 critically wounded in shooting at Michigan State University, authorities say

3 killed in shooting at Michigan State 3 killed in shooting at Michigan State University; suspect dead, police say 21:32

Three students were killed and five others were critically wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, authorities said. The suspected shooter was later found dead in Lansing of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Law enforcement officials at the university identified the suspect as Anthony Dwayne McRae, a 43-year-old man with no obvious affiliation to the school, during a news conference on Tuesday morning. McRae was neither a current nor former student or faculty member at Michigan State, said Chris Rozman, the university's interim deputy chief of police and public safety.

Rozman also confirmed that all three victims who were fatally shot on Monday night, as well as the five individuals who remained hospitalized Tuesday with critical injuries, were students at MSU. Officials are not providing additional details about the students' identities at this time, although the deputy police chief told reporters Tuesday morning that their names would likely be released before the end of the day.

Michigan State Police initially confirmed the death toll on Monday night, announcing at the time that five people were hospitalized with injuries and noting that all were in critical condition. Four of the five students transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing underwent surgeries for their injuries overnight, a hospital representative said. The fifth student was immediately admitted to the medical center's critical care unit, and all five remained in critical condition on Tuesday morning, according to the representative.

Police located McRae's body in the city of Lansing at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, Rozman said, thanking a caller whose tip led authorities to the suspect. The MSU public safety department shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, writing, "We want to sincerely thank our community for their help. Because of the quick release of the suspect photos through our campus security cameras, a caller's tip was able to lead officers to the suspect."

UPDATE: We want to sincerely thank our community for their help. Because of the quick release of the suspect photos through our campus security cameras, a caller’s tip was able to lead officers to the suspect. pic.twitter.com/YXWKXGq5No — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

McRae's body was found roughly three hours after police received their first reports of shots fired inside Berkey Hall, an academic building on the MSU campus, at around 8:30 p.m. Rozman said on Tuesday morning that officers arrived at the scene within minutes, and "encountered several students who were injured" inside that building.

"We can confirm that two of the deceased were in Berkey Hall, as well as some of the victims," he said. While officers were there, MSU police received another round of calls reporting a second shooting inside the MSU Union building nearby, where authorities then found the third victim, according to Rozman.

"There is no longer a threat on campus," Rozman said at a previous news conference on Monday. An earlier shelter-in-place order issued by police for the East Lansing campus was lifted.

"This truly has been a nightmare we're living tonight," he said.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University late on Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis / AP

Two of those killed were at Berkey Hall on the campus and the third was shot at the MSU Union, Rozman said. Berkey is an academic building.

The suspect was located off campus in Lansing after a manhunt and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. "Our understanding is that the suspect was confronted by law enforcement," Rozman said.

WWJ radio in Detroit reported that the suspect lives in Lansing and "investigators, including MSP Bomb Squad" members were at his home overnight some two miles from where police confronted him.

Investigators, including MSP Bomb Squad, are now at the Lansing home of the 43-year-old Michigan State University shooting suspect... who, police say, took his own life after officers confronted him along Lake Lansing Road, about two miles from his home. pic.twitter.com/LlJjYTPynA — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) February 14, 2023

The suspect was a 43-year-old with no known affiliation with the school, Rozman said. He wasn't a "student, faculty, staff," Rozman noted.

Police have "no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," Rozman added.

A White House official told CBS News early Tuesday that President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and "spoke to (Michigan) Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer this evening about the shooting at Michigan State University. The FBI and additional federal law enforcement are already on campus to support local and state response efforts underway."

Whitmer referenced her conversation with President Biden in remarks at Tuesday morning's news conference.

"We mourn the loss of beautiful souls today and pray for those to continue to fight for their lives," the governor said. Whitmer, acknowledging that Feb. 14 marks the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, added that the shooting Monday at MSU came on the heels of massacres across the country in 2022, and, most recently, during a Lunar New Year celebration in Southern California.

"Looking back at a year marked by shootings at grocery stores, parades, and so many other ordinary everyday situations, we cannot keep living like this. Our children are scared to go to school. People feel unsafe," said Whitmer, adding, "We must act and we will ... we will do that with the full support of the state of Michigan and the federal government."

Before naming McRae as the suspected gunman, officials had previously described the suspect as a Black male, short, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap, and released photos of the suspect. They said he was believed to have fled on foot.

This combination of images from surveillance video provided by MSU police shows a suspect authorities were seeking in connection with multiple shootings at the school on Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Courtesy of MSU Police via AP

The victims were transported to Sparrow Hospital, MSU police said.

Police said they received the first 911 calls reporting shots fired at Berkey Hall at about 8:18 p.m. They said police arrived at the scene within minutes and located several victims. Another shooting occurred almost immediately afterward at the nearby Union building and police and EMS tended to victims at that scene as well. There were no other scenes involved, police said, despite some earlier alerts referring to other buildings on campus.

There was an "overwhelming law enforcement response," Rozman said at an earlier news conference Monday evening.

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early on Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman opened fire Monday night at the school, killing at least three people and wounding five more. Al Goldis / AP

An alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time urged people to "run, hide, fight," according to CBS Detroit.

Local state officials warned people not to go to the campus. "Please do not go to MSU right now. Yes, its hard to do when you have loved ones on campus or adjacent to the campus. But it is far too dangerous as this armed suspect is moving in the area and police attempt to take them into custody," Michigan State Police Second District posted on Twitter.

Gov. Whitmer said in a statement that "MSU's campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them. It doesn't have to be this way. ... This is a uniquely American problem. ... We should not, we cannot, accept living like this. ... Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital."

MSU said all campus activities had been canceled for 48 hours, "including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow."

MSU President Teresa Woodruff said at one of the police news conferences that, "We will take two days where we will move to an emergency operation to give ourselves time to think and breathe and be together. To our faculty and staff, we will similarly provide to all of you the next two days to think and grieve and come together and the Spartan community, this family will come back together."

Several school districts in the area canceled classes for Tuesday, CBS Detroit reported.

-- additional reporting by Brian Dakss