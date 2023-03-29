More and more migrants are seeking shelter in Chicago Police station lobbies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In January, we told you about dozens of migrants who were staying at the Central (1st) District police station in the South Loop, seeking shelter.

Months later, we are now learning there are even more migrants at the police station – and not much has changed. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, a directive from the Mayor's office may explain why.

Police sources tell us as of now, almost every police station across the city at one point has had migrants seeking shelter in its lobby – with no place to sleep.

Meanwhile still, Chicago is receiving record numbers of arrivals of migrants – and community groups are bearing the burden of it all.

At the Central District station, 1718 S. State St., a family with at least four kids was seen making their way inside late Wednesday. Backpacks and shopping bags line the windowsill – as others try to get some rest inside the station.

The police station is a safe haven – for now. Sources tell us about 15 migrants comprising three families are staying there.

There are still more families at the Shakespeare (14th) District station, 2150 N. California Ave., and the Near North (18th) District station, 1160 N. Larrabee St.

"It's people, and kids," said Luisette Kraal with Iglesia Cristiana La Vid in Rogers Park. "It's hard."

Kraal has been helping refugees with clothes and food as they have landed in Chicago since September - when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent busloads of migrants to Chicago. She set up a free store in the basement of the church, located at 1900 W. Greenleaf Ave.

Since then, the buses have stopped. But Kraal says the city is still receiving record numbers of arrivals.

"Every week, we think: 'Now, it's slowing down. This is it, probably,'" Kraal said, "and then it goes back."

She said every day she sees faces of new migrants.

The migrants know to come to Krall for help. But in just the past week, a new directive has come down from the Office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot - migrants are no longer allowed to use hospitals at a safe haven.

"People don't wait at hospitals anymore. They have wait at a police office," Kraal said.

Kraal says migrants are being sent to police stations, and are told to call 311 to be set up with a shelter. But Krall says it can take days and multiple calls to 311 for someone to show up – and families just wait.

"We go from police station to police station," Kraal said. "We try to bring blankets and sleeping bags; food."

For Kraal, the need is not going anywhere. The numbers keep growing, and the resources are running out.

"SO now the police officers are overwhelmed with people that sit there – and they're sitting up to eight days, with kids, babies, newborns," Kraal said.

We have reached out to the city Department of Family Support Services and the Mayor's office for comment on why migrants are being directed to police stations – and how many refugees are in the city right now. We are still waiting to hear back.

The church is looking for donations – especially Ventra cards – for refugees who are trying to start their new life in the city.