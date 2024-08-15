Chicago teens get a peek into DNC by staging mock convention

West Side event tries to get teens involved in the political process

CHICAGO (CBS) — Previous data shows that young voters rarely turn out in the same percentages as their older generations, but an event on the West Side is trying to get teens involved in the political process years before they hit the ballot box by capitalizing on all the attention of the DNC.

The local teens took on conventional wisdom, wearing shades of red, white, blue, and green as a couple of dozen teenagers had into the Kehrein Center in Austin for a mock convention.

They're learning who can vote, how a presidential nomination nominee makes it to the ballot, and going through an icebreaker that inadvertently touches on the fragility of coalition building.

Some of the teens preparing to cast their first ballot this November.

"I feel like I am prepared, but I could be more prepared," said Aniya Ownes, who turns 18 in October.

But one, still several years from voting, is here after striking a deal with her parents.

"Because I wanted to go to the DNC, but since like my parents were like, OK, since you wanna go to the DNC, you need to know more about what the DNC is before you can go," said 13-year-old Ivie Ehimwenman.

"She is definitely excited because obviously Kamala Harris being the Democratic candidate. She definitely, as an African-American woman, can identify with her right so the excitement of seeing somebody like her already has her engaged," said Ashley Ehimwenman, Ivie's mother and partner with BOWA.

The students are assigned political parties at random, but when it comes time to talk about the issues, they are encouraged to look up the platform and think about what is important to them.

"The kids were excited. They didn't know what to expect. Some knew what a convention looked like. Some knew what a Democrat was. Some knew what a Republican was. Most didn't," said Angela Hamilton, Vice President of Youth and Family Services at Chicago Urban League.

Organizers said it's a collaboration between groups, including Chicago Urban League, YWCA Chicago, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, BOWA Gives, and Mikva Challenge. It came together quickly.

"This has been in the works for probably about a month. And probably actually got going two weeks ago last," said Event Organizer Ariella Johnson.

But one that will hopefully lead to a lifetime of civil engagement.