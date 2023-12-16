MISSING: Alyaza Lopez, 14, last contacted Dec. 14

ELK GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Elk Grove police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Alyaza Lopez, 14, was last contacted on Thursday just before midnight.

Police say she originally moved to Elk Grove from New York and there are indications she may be traveling back there.

Lopez was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, flip-flops, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elk Grove police. Elk Grove Police

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elk Grove Village Police Department at 847-357-4100, Investigator Mosqueda at 847-357-4172, or by email at mmosqueda@elkgrove.org.