MISSING: 15-year-old Destiny Young last seen in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in the North Austin neighborhood Monday.

Destiny Young left her house in the 1300 block of North Lockwood Avenue.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.