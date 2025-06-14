Minnesota Rep. Hortman and husband killed, Sen. Hoffman and wife wounded in politically motivated shootings, Gov. Walz says

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in politically motivated shootings overnight, Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday.



Hortman, 55, and her husband Mark were shot in their Brooklyn Park home, while Hoffman, 60, and his wife Yvette were shot about 5 miles away in their Champlin home. Investigators say they believe the suspect was dressed in a manner to appear like a police officer.

Hortman, who leaves behind two children, represented Minnesota House District 34B, and Hoffman Minnesota Senate District 34. Both are members of the Democratic Party. Hoffman and his wife have one child.

At a Saturday morning press conference, Walz called the deaths of Hortman and her husband "a political assassination."

Multiple law enforcement sources have identified a person of interest being sought by investigators in connection with the shootings as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, of Minnesota.

A WCCO crew saw a vehicle believed to be Boelter's — with white and yellow lights on top of it and with a license plate that says "police" — towed away from the Hortmans' home. A number of things were also pulled out of the vehicle.

The sources say there was an extensive list of possible targets among writings found in Boelter's vehicle. More than 50 individuals were listed, including officials beyond Minnesota, pro-abortion advocates and abortion facilities.

There were also fliers connected to the "No Kings" protests found in the vehicle. Organizers have since canceled events in Minnesota, although hundreds are still gathered in St. Paul.

Authorities say with the active manhunt now in its 11th hour, the search zone is widening.

Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/7hFccnrQUT — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 14, 2025

The suspect was originally described by law enforcement as a White man with brown hair who's believed to be wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with a black tactical vest.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, says Champlin police first responded to Hoffman's home at about 2 a.m., with Brooklyn Park police assisting. Hoffman and his wife were each shot multiple times, authorities said.

"We are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

A Brooklyn Park police sergeant is said to have proactively decided to check on lawmakers in their city. When officers arrived at Hortman's home at about 3:35 a.m., Evans says they saw what appeared to be a police SUV with emergency lights on. The suspect then exited Hortman's home and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing on foot.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman Photos from Minnesota State Legislature

Shelter in place order in effect amid manhunt

Authorities say a shelter-in-place order for a three-mile radius around Brooklyn Park's Edinburgh Golf Course as law enforcement search for the suspect.

Residents are advised that if police show up at your door, they will be officers in pairs, not alone. Do not answer the door unless there are two officers there. If there is just one officer, call 911 immediately. Authorities will know if any officers were sent to your residence.

President Trump: "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated"

President Trump released this statement on Saturday morning following the shootings:

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"

Sen. Klobuchar: "An attack on everything we stand for as a democracy"

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar released this statement Saturday morning:

"John and I are devastated and heartbroken by the horrific murders of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as the horrific attack on Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Melissa Hortman was a good friend and we started in politics at the same time and I still remember the two of us going door to door in her first legislative campaign. She was a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion. As Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, she led efforts to protect women's rights, invest in clean energy, and secure free school lunch for kids. She was beloved by her colleagues. I want to thank the brave law enforcement officers who are working in real time to protect Minnesotans and ensure there is accountability for these horrific crimes. Let me be absolutely clear: this was an act of targeted political violence, and it was an attack on everything we stand for as a democracy. We must all condemn it. And we must refuse to be a country where anyone is silenced by threats or violence. To Melissa's and Mark's family, Melissa's colleagues in the Minnesota Legislature, and everyone mourning across our state: I grieve with you. And I will honor their legacy not just in words, but through action — by protecting our democracy, by standing up to hate, and by continuing the work they so passionately believed in."

Walz denounces political violence

The governor released this statement late Saturday morning regarding the shootings:

"Today Minnesota lost a great leader, and I lost a friend. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place. She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota's thoughts are with her loved ones, and my prayers are with Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who were shot and wounded and are being treated. We are not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint. We have demonstrated again and again in our state that it is possible to peacefully disagree, that our state is strengthened by civil public debate. We must stand united against all forms of violence – and I call on everyone to join me in that commitment. To the responding officers, thank you for your bravery and your swift action. A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation is underway, and we will spare no resource in bringing those responsible to justice. We will not let fear win."

Legislators were alerted this morning and those in the metro area were told to take extra safety precautions. The executive director of the Minnesota Sheriff's Association, in a Facebook post, said that "an evil coward dressed as a protector, went to the homes of two Minnesota elected officials and shot them."

CBS News confirms members of the ATF and U.S. Marshals Service are now deployed to help state officials in responding to the shootings.

This story will be updated.

