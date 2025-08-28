Millions expected to travel through Chicago airports for Labor Day weekend

Nearly 1.8 million people are expected to fly through Chicago's airports for Labor Day weekend.

The busiest day for both airports is expected to be on Friday.

O'Hare is expected to have more than 1.5 million people going through the airport—a four percent increase from last year. Visitors will be able to check out the new Starbucks and the recently opened restaurant, The Dearborn.

Over at Midway, nearly 300,000 people will go through that airport over the next six days.

Travelers are advised to prepare for long lines.

Karen Pride with the Chicago Department of Aviation said those heading to the airports to allow for extra time.

"If you're coming to the airport for travel, get here two hours in advance for a domestic flight and three hours in advance for an international flight," she said. "You need to make sure that you have proper identification, a real ID or passport."

Those who still don't have their Real IDs or passports can use other forms of acceptable identification, including passport cards or military IDs.

The Transportation Security Administration said that those who don't have a Real ID or passport can still fly, but may have to submit to a more intense identity verification process that involves collecting personal information, including name and current address, to confirm the traveler's identity. Once their identity is confirmed, they will then have to go through enhanced screening at TSA checkpoints.

A full list of acceptable IDs can be found on the TSA website.