Miles Rubin talks about his record-setting rejections since joining Loyola Ramblers

While Derrick Rose's No.1 Bulls jersey was raised to the rafters of the United Center, a fellow product of the South Side basketball powerhouse achieved an impressive Milestone with his record-setting rejections for the Ramblers.

Playing college basketball in his hometown is something Miles Rubin has never taken for granted. It was at Simeon where he started crafting a skill set for shot blocking that has set him apart at Loyola.

"Coming in my junior year at Simeon, I feel like that's really when I started to realize, like, oh yeah, I could really do something big with this. I mean, I'm coming into games getting 3-4-5 blocks, I'm like, no way, not many people can do that," Rubin said.

And now no one else can say they've blocked more shots at Loyola than Miles. Five games into his junior season against Colorado State, he recorded the 177th of his career, setting the all-time block record.

"This is a big deal. This isn't normal for somebody to come in and break that within a little over two years. I thought he had a chance to be a really special defensive player in the recruiting process and early in his time here, but he's even exceeded my expectations," said Coach Drew Valentine.

"Oh yeah, that was a pretty important goal for me. I feel like not many people can do that, and I just want to extend that record where no one can beat it again," Rubin said.

He said it's addictive to extend the record over and over again.

"I would say that, yeah, I like blocking people's shots. I mean, they don't get to score, they're pretty mad after that's pretty funny to me. I'm not a very hype person, I would say, but when I get on the court, it's like, something changes," he said.

Racking up blocks in every game isn't the only way Miles has been helping the team since he arrived.

"He's a guy that's truly committed himself to being the best player he can be. I think that sets the tone and example for everybody that's in the locker room, is if your best player and guy that's giving the leadership advice is actually doing it himself," Valentine said.

He told Rubin to simply be himself on the court, which has turned out well for the Ramblers.

"He started me as a freshman, which not many coaches do. He trusts me, he puts me in situations where I can go make plays and just, a lot of trust," Rubin said.

Trust that's led to a program record being broken for the first time since the 80s, something that Miles will continue to re-set in every game the rest of the way.