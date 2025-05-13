Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Microsoft to lay off 6,000 employees in cost-cutting move

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie D. Lee

/ CBS News

Microsoft and Meta earnings beat expectations
Microsoft and Meta earnings beat expectations in latest report 03:11

Microsoft on Tuesday said it's cutting 3% of its workforce across the board.

The layoffs are expected to impact all levels and geographies, but will focus on reducing management levels, the company said in a statement. Notices went out on Tuesday. 

The tech giant didn't disclose the total amount of lost jobs but it will amount to about 6,000 workers, according to the Associated Press.

Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on an April earnings call that the company was focused on streamlining "by reducing layers with fewer managers." She also noted the compay's headcount in March was 2% higher than a year earlier, and down slightly compared to the end of 2024.

"We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement. 

"To enhance our efficiency, we will minimize redundancy by streamlining our processes, procedures and roles," the company added.

Microsoft, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, had 228,000 employees globally as of June 2024, according to company data

The company's last major workforce reduction was in 2023, when it cut 11,000 workers across offices worldwide.

The news comes as Microsoft continues to post strong sales and profits. In a quarterly earnings report released last month, Microsoft said it made $70.1 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, up 13% from the same period last year.

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.