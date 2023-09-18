Michigan State informs coach Mel Tucker it intends to fire him amid sexual harassment investigation

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 18, 2023 CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 18, 2023 02:39

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University released a statement on Monday, Sept. 18, saying it intends to terminate the contract of football coach Mel Tucker following a sexual harassment allegation.

In the statement, athletic director Alan Haller says Tucker has seven calendar days to respond "and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated."

Tucker is accused of sexually harassing activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year. According to the report, Tracy became friends with the third-year coach over her advocacy work, but the relationship took a turn in April 2022 when Tucker allegedly masturbated during the phone call.

Less than 24 hours after the allegation was made public in a USA Today report, MSU announced on Sunday, Sept. 10, that Tucker was suspended.

In a statement last week, Tucker said the allegation was "completely false." He admitted to having a "late-night intimate conversation" with Tracy but claims it was a mutual and "private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country."

Tucker also claimed he and his wife were estranged "for a long time."

In a letter to Tucker, MSU Athletics says a contract could be terminated early if the coach "engages in any conduct with constitutes moral turpitude or which, in the university's reasonable judgment, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule upon the university."

Despite Tucker's claims, the university says his admitting to conduct constitutes "moral turpitude."