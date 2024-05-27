Memorial Day holiday weekend on track to break travel records

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) — There's a new video of a plane engine fire.

A United flight headed to Seattle had to abort takeoff at 2:00 Monday afternoon because of an engine fire.

The Airbus plane was towed to the gate, and passengers could get off safely.

Arriving flights were temporarily halted for about 45 minutes because of this incident. Travelers on this flight are now expected to take off in about forty minutes.

This is as Memorial Day travel is on track to break an all-time record.

Friday was already the number one screening day in TSA history, with nearly three million people passing through checkpoints.

Memorial Day travel is on track to break an all-time record.

At O'Hare International Airport, at least 459 flights were delayed. It is significantly better than the 1,000 delays on Sunday.

105 flights are delayed at Midway International Airport. Regarding cancellations, O'Hare is seeing 25 flights dropped.

And at Midway, there's smoother traffic with only one cancellation so far.

