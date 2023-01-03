Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot soars past $1B after no winner in Friday drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS/CNN

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot spiked past $1 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Friday night's drawing. 

The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing were: 3-20-46-59-63 and Mega Ball 13.

With no winner, the prize climbs to one of the largest in the game's history. 

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.  

The next winning numbers will be drawn Tuesday night.

The jackpot is currently estimated at $1.1 billion, which means a winner would take home a $568.7 million cash option. 

There have now been 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 6:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.