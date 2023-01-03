Mega Millions jackpot soars past $1B after no winner in Friday drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot spiked past $1 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers in Friday night's drawing were: 3-20-46-59-63 and Mega Ball 13.

With no winner, the prize climbs to one of the largest in the game's history.

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The next winning numbers will be drawn Tuesday night.

The jackpot is currently estimated at $1.1 billion, which means a winner would take home a $568.7 million cash option.

There have now been 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.



The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.