Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Mega Millions jackpot

Winning numbers for $785 million Mega Millions drawn Winning numbers for $785 million Mega Millions drawn 00:25

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $785 million after no one matched all winning numbers for Friday night's drawing.

It's the fourth-largest prize in the game's history. The one-time cash option is $395 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday January 3, 2023 are: 25-29-33-41-44 Mega Ball 18

This drawing was the 22nd since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.



The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.