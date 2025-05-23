McDonald's is closing its CosMc's chain. Here are the locations that are shutting down.

McDonald's on Friday said it will shutter its CosMc's chain, pulling the plug on the beverage-focused spinoff only two years after debuting the chain.

In a statement, McDonald's said it will start closing its standalone pilot CosMc's locations in June, and will also discontinue its CosMc's app.

The CosMc's chain opened its first location in Illinois in December 2023. The idea was to create a chain that could compete with Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts in providing customized beverages that are difficult for traditional McDonald's restaurants to create.

McDonald's on Friday said that it would add some of the new drinks to its McDonald's menus, although it didn't specify which ones.

"We've learned so much, so quickly from the CosMc's test," the company said. "It allowed us to test new, bold flavors and different technologies and processes – without impacting the existing McDonald's experience for customers and crew."

Some of the coffee drinks offered by CosMc's include a churro frappe and an iced vanilla matcha latte. The chain also sells snacks like pretzel bites and sandwiches such as a spicy queso sandwich.

The chain had expanded to five locations, which will all be shut down. Their locations are:

285 N. Weber Road, Bolingbrook, Illinois

5341 McPherson Boulevard, Fort Worth, Texas

12360 FM 1957, San Antonio, Texas

8726 Potranco Road, San Antonio, Texas

861 W. Stacy Road, Allen, Texas